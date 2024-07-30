First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

