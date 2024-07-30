First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services
In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
About First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Business Financial Services
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.