First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Raised to $2,250.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,920.82.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,095.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,146.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,743.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,633.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $298,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

