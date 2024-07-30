First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

