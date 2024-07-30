First National Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (TSE:FN)

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Insiders bought a total of 71,684 shares of company stock worth $2,630,974 over the last ninety days. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

