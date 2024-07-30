First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

FPF stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.