First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

