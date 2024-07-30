Five Star Bancorp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

FSBC stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.