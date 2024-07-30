Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $33.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.51 million, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.