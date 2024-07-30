Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

