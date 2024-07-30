Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.80.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
