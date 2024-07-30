Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Hold by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,461,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.