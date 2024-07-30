FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

