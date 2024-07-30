Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 626,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 176,355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $514,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FT opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.