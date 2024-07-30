Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,810 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

