FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.71%.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

