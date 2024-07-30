FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

