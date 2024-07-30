FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PEG)

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

