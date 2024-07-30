FY2026 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.26. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2027 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Entergy stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

