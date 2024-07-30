General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.17.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $289.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,101. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

