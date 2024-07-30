General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $169.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

