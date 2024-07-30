Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.25 on Monday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

