Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

See Also

