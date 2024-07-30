Gentex Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,843,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 36,001.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

