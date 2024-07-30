Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY24 guidance at $2.92-3.07 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

