Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Shares Up 14.6%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,082% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.