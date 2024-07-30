Gravity (G) Price Tops $0.0481 on Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $347.76 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04830053 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $15,128,137.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

