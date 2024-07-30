Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.41. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

GIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$37.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

