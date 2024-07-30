Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.