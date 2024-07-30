GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

GUD Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

