Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

