Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

HASI stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

