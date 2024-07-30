Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.4 %

HLIT stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. CWM LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

