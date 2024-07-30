Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hawkins by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hawkins by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Hawkins by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.