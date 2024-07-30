Head-To-Head Comparison: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) vs. Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Sonic Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.34 Sonic Automotive $14.37 billion 0.13 $178.20 million $4.88 11.63

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lazydays and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Sonic Automotive 1.21% 27.46% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lazydays and Sonic Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Automotive 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sonic Automotive has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Lazydays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports Segment sells new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, and personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; and offers finance and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

