Head-To-Head Review: Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cranswick and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cranswick N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cranswick and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cranswick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $27.28 million 6.61 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -50.83

Analyst Ratings

Cranswick has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cranswick and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cranswick 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Cranswick.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats Cranswick on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services. It also offers snacks and sharing boxes under the Bodega brand; olives, olive oil, and pulses under the Cypressa brand; Mediterranean foods under the Ramona's Kitchen brand name; and pet food and supplies under the Vitalin and Alpha Feeds, as well as operates export business. Cranswick plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Hessle, the United Kingdom.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

