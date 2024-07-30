Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

