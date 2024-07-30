Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $81,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HR opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.