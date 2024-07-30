Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

DOC opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

