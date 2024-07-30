Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

