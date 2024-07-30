Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HP. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.3 %

HP stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.