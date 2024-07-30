Heritage Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

HFWA stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $782.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

