Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.50 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.50 million and approximately $13,394.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00006199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.86 or 0.99754312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11421908 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,412.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.