HF Sinclair (DINO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %

DINO opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

