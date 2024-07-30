Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

