Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.