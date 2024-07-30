Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,079,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

