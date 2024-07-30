holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,166.61

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $45,166.61 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.33 or 0.05015198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00040581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00350832 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,864.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

