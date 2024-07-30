Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

