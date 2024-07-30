Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.