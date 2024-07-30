Hovde Group Increases Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $67.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

